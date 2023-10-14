Top track

Fire Escape

Jo Jo Green, Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, Cassandra Cole

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$13.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

St. Paul’s JoJo Green has a fresh, creative take on a nostalgic, funky, soulful sound. Lauded as “Bombastic!” by Mostly Minnesota Music, and praised as “...a band to see!” by Americana Highways, this powerhouse indie fusion quintet will get you on your fee Read more

Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.