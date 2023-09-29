Top track

Burna Boy - Last Last

Amapiano X Afrobeats Party (Shoreditch Takeover)

Colours Hoxton
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Amapiano X Afrobeats Party (London)

Get ready to experience the rhythm of South Africa's hottest musical export right here in the heart of Shoreditch.

We're thrilled to bring you the infectious beats and soulful melodies of Amapiano sounds mixed with all Read more

Presented by Afrobeats Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open10:00 pm

