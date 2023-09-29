DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Amapiano X Afrobeats Party (London)
Get ready to experience the rhythm of South Africa's hottest musical export right here in the heart of Shoreditch.
We're thrilled to bring you the infectious beats and soulful melodies of Amapiano sounds mixed with all
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.