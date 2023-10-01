DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WS - Camminare, Esplorare, Disegnare

Mare Culturale Urbano
Sun, 1 Oct, 10:00 am
WorkshopMilano
€28.75
About

Cosa serve per esplorare la città? Poco! Un sentiero per scoprire le persone, gli animali e le piante che vi abitano, uno sguardo curioso per scovare piccole e grandi meraviglie, una matita e un quaderno sul quale annotare le scoperte e infine una mappa da Read more

Presentato da Naturale Festival ETS.

Venue

Mare Culturale Urbano

Via Giuseppe Gabetti, 15, 20147 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 am

