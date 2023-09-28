DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

B48_Live

Bridge_48
Thu, 28 Sept, 6:30 pm
DJBarcelona
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The chance to come face to face with your favorite djs !

Every thursday in BRIDGE 48. Experience an interactive live streaming setup with limited capacity, don't forget to come early

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Bridge48 Studios.

Venue

Bridge_48

Carrer de Llull, 48, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

