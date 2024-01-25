Top track

Buckcherry: 'Vol. 10' Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
Artist signingNottingham
From £12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present a signing with Buckcherry. This unique event celebrates the release of his latest album 'Vol. 10' released via Earache.

Tickets for this event also include a physical copy of the fantastic new album on you

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

