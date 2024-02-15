DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BLACK SEA DAHU

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Os Black Sea Dahu são o projeto da compositora Janine Cathrein e a sua banda que se iniciou nas edições discográficas com o disco The Kids Of The Sun (2012) ainda com a designação de Josh. A primeira edição já com o nome Black Sea Dahu data de 2018 e é o d Read more

Presented by Musicbox.

Lineup

Black Sea Dahu

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

