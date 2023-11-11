Top track

Cirque Du Soul: Bristol // Horse Meat Disco

Lakota
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Roll up, Roll up.. The UKs biggest, baddest, most colourful rave is back in Bristol and we’re bringing one hell of a party to start the academic year!

Off the back of a summer of festivals and day parties across the UK, Cirque Du Soul returns to Bristol f

Presented by Cirque Du Soul.

Lineup

Horse Meat Disco, Anish Kumar

Venue

Lakota

6 Upper York St, Bristol BS2 8QN, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

