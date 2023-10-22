Top track

Priya Ragu - Vacation

Priya Ragu: Live + Signing

Rough Trade East
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a live in-store performance and signing from Priya Ragu. This unique event celebrates the release of her debut album, 'Santhosam', released via Warner.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Priya Ragu

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

