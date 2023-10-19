Top track

I Sink I Sink

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Living Hour & The Ophelias

Color Club Ballroom
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsChicago
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Sink I Sink
Got a code?

About

$12adv/$15dos ticket + taxes & fees

Living Hour is Sam Sarty, Gilad Carroll, Adam Soloway, and Brett Ticzon. Someday Is Today, the group’s third full-length effort, features contributions from three producers: Melina Duterte (Jay Som, Chastity Belt), Jon* Read more

Presented by Local Universe.

Lineup

Living Hour, The Ophelias, OK Cool

Venue

Color Club Ballroom

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.