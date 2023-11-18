DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tsar + guest

Le Circus
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsCapbreton
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
- ✦ TSAR ✦ -(Metal Fusion - Nantes)

Bienvenue dans l’univers torturé du Metal moderne du Baron et de ses disciples !

TSAR est un groupe nantais qui fait beaucoup parler de lui depuis la sortie de leur premier album ‘Acte I’. Leur côté théâtral fait mouc Read more

Présenté par LE CIRCUS.

Lineup

Tsar

Venue

Le Circus

9 Rue Du Hapchot, 40130 Capbreton, France
Doors open8:00 pm

