Teu Sorriso - Jex Opolis Remix

Krma: Jex Opolis + Lebollet + Senda Fatal

Moby Dick
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KRMA, KRMA, SOLO BUEN KRMA

El viernes 13 de octubre recibimos a JEX OPOLIS + LEBOLLET + SENDA FATAL en MobyClubbing

Jex Opolis es un multi-instrumentista, vocalista, compositor y DJ de Canadá con una voz única que le convierte por méritos propios en un

Presented by Moby Dick Club.

Lineup

Jex Opolis, Lebollet, Senda Fatal

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

