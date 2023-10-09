DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Celya AB: (WIP) And Then The Date and Time

The Bill Murray
Mon, 9 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022/23, Celya AB (Off Menu, Live At The Apollo, Just For Laughs New Faces 2023, BBC, Comedy Central, News Quiz) is trying new jokes. Support for Maria Bamford, Fern Brady and St Vincent.

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Celya AB

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

