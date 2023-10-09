DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022/23, Celya AB (Off Menu, Live At The Apollo, Just For Laughs New Faces 2023, BBC, Comedy Central, News Quiz) is trying new jokes. Support for Maria Bamford, Fern Brady and St Vincent.
‘Effortlessly charming
Read more
