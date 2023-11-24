Top track

Studio Murena - Vuoto Testamento

Studio Murena per "Porta Napoli in Jazz Reloaded"

SPAZIOPORTO
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Lo Studio Murena nasce a Milano nel 2018. Capostipiti italiani di un nuovo sound che attinge dal jazz, dall'elettronica e che trova nel rap il linguaggio che contraddistingue la sua tagliente narrazione, la band ultima in studio durante il corso del 2020 i Read more

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

Studio Murena

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

