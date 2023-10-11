DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$15 + taxes & fees
Every second Wednesday at Color Club this fall, Sam Cantor of Minor Moon, along with a rotating cast of collaborators, will present different aspects of the Minor Moon musical landscape, including beloved covers, new originals and old f
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.