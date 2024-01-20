Top track

Mesh - Legacy 2024 UK

Rebellion
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Often referred to as "Britain's Best Kept Secret In Music", Bristol based alternatve electronic band mesh are embarking a 3 date UK mini tour by popular demand. These Legacy shows will see mesh performing classic songs from their exstensive cataloge which Read more

Presented by Aggro Monkey Productions.

Lineup

MESH

Venue

Rebellion

2B Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

