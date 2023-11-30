Top track

Otto Diva - Quench

Concert • Otto Diva + Machka

Le Mazette
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€9.18

About

Après avoir enflammé les Inrocks super club, Le duo techno/new wave Otto Diva s’allie aux ambiances hybrides de la productrice et dj Machka pour la dernière soirée de cette saison de concerts au Mazette. Trip-Hop, techno, UK bass, new wave, les genres se m Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Otto Diva, Machka

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

