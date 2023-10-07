DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are excited to partner with our friends at Euforia and do our first event at Sky Bar Mondrian this Saturday!
Get ready to enjoy the LA skyline and dance to proper dance music.
For VIP/Bottle Service please email info@innovationmotion.com
