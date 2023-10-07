Top track

MANTi - Sacred Words

EUFORIA x NXT x INMO Present: Phase 1

Skybar at Mondrian
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are excited to partner with our friends at Euforia and do our first event at Sky Bar Mondrian this Saturday!

Get ready to enjoy the LA skyline and dance to proper dance music.

For VIP/Bottle Service please email info@innovationmotion.com

Presented by NXT & INMO
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

MANTi

Venue

Skybar at Mondrian

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

