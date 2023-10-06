DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VENDREDI 6 OCTOBRE - Pour la grande première des toutes nouvelles soirées 'Afro Motion' du vendredi au 911, on accueille honoré le grand DIDI B ! La Superstar a choisi le meilleur moment pour nous présenter en live tous ses plus grands hits de 'Y'a Dieu de
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.