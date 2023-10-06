Top track

Black K, Didi B & 3xdavs - Cherie Coco

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Didi B 911 Afro Motion Xclusiv Live Act !

911 Paris
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€27.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Black K, Didi B & 3xdavs - Cherie Coco
Got a code?

About

VENDREDI 6 OCTOBRE - Pour la grande première des toutes nouvelles soirées 'Afro Motion' du vendredi au 911, on accueille honoré le grand DIDI B ! La Superstar a choisi le meilleur moment pour nous présenter en live tous ses plus grands hits de 'Y'a Dieu de Read more

Présenté par 911 Xperience.

Lineup

Didi B

Venue

911 Paris

18 Rue Paul Klee, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.