Black Wednesday ft. Lee Foss

SPYBAR
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Lee Foss, Chicago native, and the ringmaster of Repopulate Mars returns to Spybar for his yearly holiday party!

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lee Foss

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

