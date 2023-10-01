DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

After Party Brunch Electronik

The Bassement Club
Sun, 1 Oct, 10:30 pm
DJMadrid
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After Party Brunck Electronik

Special Guest From Brunch Electronik

1 copa incluida hasta las 23.30 / 1 drink included till 23.30

Reservado el derecho de admisión / The organization reserves the right of admission.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario tra Read more

Organizado por The Bassement.

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.