Hast du Family presents: Rose Kourts, Dee Clark, Ok Carty, Graham Hatke, DJ Land Reform, Nocturnal Wax

The Owl Room
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rose Kourts has quickly established herself as one of the best and brightest of NY's next generation, electrifying dance floors and airwaves alike with dynamic selections that reflect deep digging sensibilities and a love and respect for the underground. Read more

Presented by The Owl Room.

Lineup

Rose Kourts, Dee Clarke, Nocturnal Wax

Venue

The Owl Room

2007 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

