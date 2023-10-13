DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rose Kourts has quickly established herself as one of the best and brightest of NY's next generation, electrifying dance floors and airwaves alike with dynamic selections that reflect deep digging sensibilities and a love and respect for the underground.
