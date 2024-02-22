Top track

Makaya McCraven

Solar Myth
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ars Nova Workshop presents the return of game-changing drummer, producer and beat scientist Makaya McCraven, for a two-night residency at Solar Myth on February 21-22.

This is an 21+ event.

Presented by Ars Nova Workshop

Lineup

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

