DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Seattle Guitarist Danny Godinez as he welcomes a full night of jamming and grooving and rocking kinda fun! He will be joined by a handful of Seattle’s Best ☕️☕️
Davy Nefos, Morgan Gilekson, Reign King, Pat Rosholt and others!!!
This is a 21+ event.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.