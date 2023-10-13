DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Danny Godinez and Friends Friday Night!

Belltown Yacht Club
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$12.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join Seattle Guitarist Danny Godinez as he welcomes a full night of jamming and grooving and rocking kinda fun! He will be joined by a handful of Seattle’s Best ☕️☕️

Davy Nefos, Morgan Gilekson, Reign King, Pat Rosholt and others!!!

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

1
Danny Godinez, Davy Nefos, Morgan Gilekson and 1 more

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

