Ryan Hahn and The Believers - Dead Man's Mine

Small Town Friday Nights Tom Petty Bday Bash

The Silverlake Lounge
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:30 pm
About

Come celebrate the life and music of Tom Petty at this months Small Town Friday Nights!

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC

Lineup

Ryan Hahn and The Believers , Manda Mosher

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

