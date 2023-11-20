DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ania Magliano records some bits

The Bill Murray
Mon, 20 Nov, 9:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ania Magliano (Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show Nominee 2023) is recording some old bits/greatest hits so that she can put them online and they can go viral and crazy and she'll get loads of money and be super famous and can ask One Direction to reform to Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Ania Magliano

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.