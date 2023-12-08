Top track

Rare Happiness

Peach, Call Super, Gabrielle Kwarteng, Josh Caffe

KOKO
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Just as comfortable playing sunrises on the Adriatic as she is ramping up the tempo within the unshuttered light of Panorama Bar, or dishing out some tongue-in-cheek bangers at Glastonbury alongside SASS (Saoirse, Shanti Celeste, Peach & Moxie), Peach’s r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

2
Peach, Gabrielle Kwarteng, Josh Caffé and 2 more

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

