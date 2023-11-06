DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade NYC is excited to present legendary musician and author John Densmore for a talk highlighting John's new book The Doors Unhinged: Jim Morrison's Legacy Goes on Trial on November 6th @ 6pm at Studio Gather at 45 Rock.
