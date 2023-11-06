DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

John Densmore: 'The Doors Unhinged' Book Talk

Studio Gather
Mon, 6 Nov, 6:00 pm
TalkNew York
$38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rough Trade NYC is excited to present legendary musician and author John Densmore for a talk highlighting John's new book The Doors Unhinged: Jim Morrison's Legacy Goes on Trial on November 6th @ 6pm at Studio Gather at 45 Rock.

Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

John Densmore

Venue

Studio Gather

45 Rockefeller Plaza, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10111
Doors open5:45 pm

