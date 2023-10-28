DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

This is Techno Jazz

BIKO
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:30 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jazz-o-Tech, in collaborazione con Jazz:Refound, ritorna al Biko Milano con il party “This is Techno Jazz”, evento che la label techno jazz organizza a Berlino al Berghain Kantine. Il format prevede l’alternarsi di live e DJ set durante il quale le barrier Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Lineup

Key Clef, Walker Warren, Angie BacktoMono

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

