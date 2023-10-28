DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jazz-o-Tech, in collaborazione con Jazz:Refound, ritorna al Biko Milano con il party “This is Techno Jazz”, evento che la label techno jazz organizza a Berlino al Berghain Kantine. Il format prevede l’alternarsi di live e DJ set durante il quale le barrier
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.