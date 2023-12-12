DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ST LUNA at The Forge

The Forge at The Lower Third
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Best known for his string of self-produced, refreshingly honest and infectious songs, ST LUNA continues to grow into one of the most exciting new artists in the alt-pop scene.

With support from the likes of BBC Radio One, BBC Introducing, NOTION magazine

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

ST LUNA

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

