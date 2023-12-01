Top track

Alte Cruise – A Night in Lekki

63 Gansevoort Street
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DJ Sydney Love is back with her signature guestlist only party! Giving you Alté vibes from Lagos featuring music by the likes of Santi, Odunsi the Engine, Show Dem Camp, Rema, Amaarae & more!

A Night of Alte, Afrobeats and Hip-Hop.

Presented by Sydney Love Life.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DJ Sydney Love

Venue

63 Gansevoort Street

63 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

