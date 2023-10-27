Top track

Tonic Disco Lab: Kapote, Guinny, Stump Valley

Alcazar Live
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJRoma
About

Tonic Disco Lab by Toy Tonics with Kapote, Guinny, Stump Valley

Questo è un evento 19+

Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Guinny, Kapote, Stump Valley

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

