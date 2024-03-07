DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dirty Suc

Sala Clamores
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dirty Suc (1996) es el artista que posiblemente mejor represente la prolífica generación de la ciudad pionera en la eclosión del sonido urbano en España (Vigo), y un soplo de aire fresco en esta ‘nueva ola’ de la música urbana nacional.

Organizado por Clamores

Lineup

Dirty Suc

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

