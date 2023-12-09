DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Skip Heller & The Voodoo 5 feat. Lena Marie Cardinale

The Century Room
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15
($15-$30 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Los Angeles guitarist & bandleader Skip Heller brings his take on Mid-Century Exoctica combining the vocal stylings of Yma Sumac, burning latin Rhythms of Perez Prado, tropical vibes of Martin Denny, and the steel guitar of Sant...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open 6:00 pm
100 capacity

