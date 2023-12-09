DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($15-$30 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Los Angeles guitarist & bandleader Skip Heller brings his take on Mid-Century Exoctica combining the vocal stylings of Yma Sumac, burning latin Rhythms of Perez Prado, tropical vibes of Martin Denny, and the steel guitar of Sant...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.