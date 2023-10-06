DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Per celebrare i 50 anni della cultura Hip Hop vi trasporteremo nell' hip hop italiano in apertura a una leggenda del Rap Americano come Reks che vanta collaborazioni del calibro di DJ Premiere, Thermanology e con oltre 3 milioni di ascolti su youtube e spo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.