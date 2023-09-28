Top track

Sons of Gulliver - Red Sun Blues

Sons of Gulliver, My Mistress, and Fuzz Lightyear

The 13th Floor
Thu, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
$10

About

"A bass and drum duo hailing from north Texas, we aim to push the boundaries of what we can do with rock and stoner music. The rhythm section from the Gods, Sons of Gulliver consists of Justin Potter on bass and vocals, and Gonzo on the drums and vocals. S Read more

Presented by The 13th Floor.

Lineup

Fuzz Lightyear

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

