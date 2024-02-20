Top track

To the Moon

Junodream

The Cluny 2
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£13.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FKP Scorpio Presents

Junodream

14+ (under 18s to be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Junodream

Venue

The Cluny 2

Cluny 2, 34 Lime St, Ouseburn, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 2PQ
Doors open7:00 pm
180 capacity

