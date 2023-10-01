DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cargi x Triple Buze w/ Vivi, Karl, Zentz, Baxley

Cargo Container Bar
Sun, 1 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Adepte de gros benger les triple buze savent se distinguer dans leurs recherches très gros diggers en matières de minimal micro groovy ils ont fait dancer le badaboum virage et pleins d'autre lieux parisien.

𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗨𝗣

Vivi

Karl

Zentz

Baxley

Présenté par WILD BUZZ AGENCY.

Venue

Cargo Container Bar

1 Port de Bercy, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

