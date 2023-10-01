DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fire Cult + Hendricks the Hatmaker

Dabadaba
Sun, 1 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FIRE CULT (Indie Punk Rock Hispano-Suizo)

De vuelta de su gira canadiense, el power trío hispano-suizo FIRE CULT desplegará sus canciones llenas de energía y a todo volumen en Dabadaba. El nuevo single "Do Or Not Do" ya marca el tono de su nuevo álbum, "T Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Fire Cult

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

