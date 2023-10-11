DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Karaoke Klub

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Wed, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Do you sound good singing in the shower? Let your inner star shine. Karaoke Klub this Wednesday and every week at Jolene Sound Room. Hosted by Strata

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.