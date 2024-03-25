Top track

Bill Ryder-Jones Live 2024

Kantine am Berghain
Mon, 25 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€22.44

About

Bill Ryder-Jones wird am 12. Januar 2024 mit seinem fünften Album Iechyd Da zurückkehren. Iechyd Da ist ein Album, das in Liebe, Verlust, Schmerz, Herzschmerz und oft tiefer Dunkelheit verwurzelt ist, das aber auch häufig an Orten tiefer Schönheit, Hoffnun Read more

Präsentiert von dq agency.

Lineup

Bill Ryder-Jones

Venue

Kantine am Berghain

Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

