MARCIE’S RELEASE + HALLOWEEN PARTY
Pour la sortie de son projet Apocalypse (svp), Marcie t’invite au Velvet Moon le 31 octobre..
Entre witchy rituel et fête apocalyptique, on t’attend dans ton meilleur outfit horrifique, pour célébrer ce sabbat montreuil...
