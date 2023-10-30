Top track

4 THE DANCERS

8ulentina, L0KA, Ben Hixon, Silk Web, Vixen

The Sultan Room
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

4 THE DANCERS
A night of enchanting musical performances. 8ulentina, founder of Club Chai transports listeners to various places through sound producing haunting Middle Eastern melodies and electric breaks. DJ LOKA of Sirens and Micron Audio is a bewitching composer & D Read more

Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

3
8ULENTINA, Ben Hixon, Loka (Yesenia) and 3 more

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

