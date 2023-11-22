Top track

Tony Guerra

Musica Club NYC
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$29.36

About

Tony Guerra, Alberto Dimeo and Luquez are coming together for a pre-Thanksgiving party you will not experience anywhere else.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Trust Us Events.

Lineup

Tony Guerra, Alberto Dimeo

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 West 50th Street, New York City, New York 10019, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

