INAUGURACIÓN TARDEO INDIE

Independance Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Os queremos ver en nuestra Fiesta de Inauguración, en nuestro particular Tardeo Indie. Hemos preparado un cartel muy completo para que grandes artistas del rollo nos vuelvan a hacer bailar, como tantas y tantas veces lo hicieron.

Organizado por Independance Club.

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.