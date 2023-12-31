Top track

☆ The Shacklewell Arms NYE Party ☆

The Shacklewell Arms
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

☆☆ The Shacklewell Arms NYE Party ☆☆

Hosted by North London drag extraordinaire Ash Kenazi

with:

Queen Bitches (David Bowie Cover band featuring members of Roscoe Roscoe / Molly Burman / Mabel Clarke / and more)

plus:

Shacklewell Arms Karaoke !

& DJS...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

