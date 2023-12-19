DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rappeuses en liberté

La Boule Noire
Tue, 19 Dec, 5:30 pm
GigsParis
Evènement 100% Rappeuses en Liberté ! Le 19 décembre, live exceptionnel à la Boule Noire : le premier concert des lauréates de Rappeuses en Liberté 2023 !

Saturnz, Lyloow et Turtle White performeront sur scène, avec en special guest notre marraine Chilla...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire et Rafe Productions.

Lineup

Saturnz, Turtle White, chilla

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open5:30 pm

