Sister, Sister: Dev Doee

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 12 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us as we celebrate the birth of our fearless leader and Breakthrough Artist, Dev Doee. Featuring her chosen family and closest friends Beaujangless, Mo'Riah, Elle LC, and Reese Havoc, you don't want to miss it!

21+
Presented by Dev Doee & Cherry Jaymes
No Covid-19 entry requirements

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

