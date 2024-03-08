Top track

Nightwhisper

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jody Wisternoff + Luttrell

Bal De La Marine
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
DJParis
From €30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nightwhisper
Got a code?

About

Beware, you are not ready for this interstellar line-up !

For this next event, Deep Events is excited to bring Jody Wisternoff and Luttrell, representing Anjunadeep, to Paris

After a first performance in Paris in February 2023 acclaimed by the public, we...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Deep Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jody Wisternoff, Luttrell

Venue

Bal De La Marine

port de Suffren, Quai Branly, Paris, 75007, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.