On t'emmene dans une des boîtes de nuit mythiques de Bordeaux, le POP'ART, pour la dernière Bringue de 2023 !
- Lineup de DJ 100% féminin
POP, RAP, AFRO, R&B, HIP-HOP, SHATTA
- Cocktails, drinks & food
- Pleins de stands !
- NO DRESS CODE
- GOOD...
